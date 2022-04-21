Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm-up continues through the weekend

Evening Weather Recording
By Fred Campagna
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The temperature bounced back into the 70s on Wednesday and the warm-up rolls on for the next few days. There will be some clouds around Thursday morning before sunshine burns through midday and afternoon. The temperature will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Great weather is in the forecast for from Friday through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 and lows will be near 60.

The next chance for rain is not until late Monday or Tuesday, and it looks like just scattered showers.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(CBS46)
Rain chances
Rain chances(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER | Warming up towards the end of the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER | Warming up towards the end of the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A milder night ahead; big warm up this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A milder night ahead; big warm up this weekend
It’s a cold morning, but a quick warm-up is in store, with highs in the low 70s today.
A Quick Warm-Up into the 70s Today
It’s a cold morning, but a quick warm-up is in store, with highs in the low 70s today.
A cold start but temps expected to warm up