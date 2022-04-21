FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm-up continues through the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The temperature bounced back into the 70s on Wednesday and the warm-up rolls on for the next few days. There will be some clouds around Thursday morning before sunshine burns through midday and afternoon. The temperature will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Great weather is in the forecast for from Friday through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 and lows will be near 60.

The next chance for rain is not until late Monday or Tuesday, and it looks like just scattered showers.

Temperature trend (CBS46)

Rain chances (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.