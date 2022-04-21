Advertisement

Major crash closes all lanes of I-285 EB past I-675 in DeKalb County

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia 511 says a major crash has all lanes of I-285 eastbound blocked past I-675 in DeKalb County Wednesday night.

Emergency crews are on scene working to clear lanes. Motorists using I-285 east into DeKalb County or I-675 north into DeKalb County are urged to use alternate routes.

The estimated clearance time is unknown.

