Major crash closes all lanes of I-285 EB past I-675 in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia 511 says a major crash has all lanes of I-285 eastbound blocked past I-675 in DeKalb County Wednesday night.

Emergency crews are on scene working to clear lanes. Motorists using I-285 east into DeKalb County or I-675 north into DeKalb County are urged to use alternate routes.

The estimated clearance time is unknown.

