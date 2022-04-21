Man, woman shot on Cleveland Avenue near where security guard was killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating another shooting on Cleveland Avenue.

Police say they received a call about a person shot at about 12:43 April 21. When they arrive, they found a man and woman who had been shot.

Police believe they were in an argument with the suspected shooter at a different location before the shooting. The shooter then followed them and shot them in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police say that it appears the man and woman know the shooter and they are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened in the same area where the security guard was killed on Monday.

