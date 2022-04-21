Advertisement

Man, woman shot on Cleveland Avenue near where security guard was killed

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating another shooting on Cleveland Avenue.

Police say they received a call about a person shot at about 12:43 April 21. When they arrive, they found a man and woman who had been shot.

Police believe they were in an argument with the suspected shooter at a different location before the shooting. The shooter then followed them and shot them in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police say that it appears the man and woman know the shooter and they are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened in the same area where the security guard was killed on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-575 in Cobb County
All lanes of I-575 north in Cobb County blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
On Oakland Avenue in Atlanta’s Grant Park, CBS46 found a familiar Mexican restaurant with...
Marlow’s Tavern fails with a 68; Mac’s Raw Bar & Market scores 100
FOOTBALL ON FIELD
PeachtreeTV to show 32 high school football games during 2022 season
13-year-old arrested for skating rink shooting
13-year-old arrested for shooting of 11-year-old at skating rink