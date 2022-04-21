Marlow’s Tavern fails with a 68; Mac’s Raw Bar & Market scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Ridgewalk Parkway in Cherokee County, a popular tavern received an unpopular health score.

Marlow’s Tavern in Woodstock scored 68-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says tomato concasse, brussels sprouts and dairy cream were left out at room temperature. Plus, several containers of uncovered food were stored next to the handwashing sink and there was substantial black mold along the interior of the ice machine.

“To put it in plain and simple terms it was a perfect storm. A couple of my newer employees happened to be here that day and a unit went down that morning and it had worked the day before, but anyway it was just a perfect storm we’ve been here seven years and have a great following,” Marlow’s Tavern Manager Chris Taylor said.

The manager said he corrected all the violations, and he was right. Marlow’s Tavern received 100-points on a reinspection after our visit.

“I’ve been in this business over 30-years. I’ve owned my own restaurants and I’ve never failed a health inspection. I haven’t been sleeping well at night until I get this behind me,” Taylor said.

There are several other good scores around metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, Pizza Hut on Evans Mill Road in Lithonia picked up 92-points. In Fulton County, Crazy Cuban on 14th Street in midtown Atlanta scored a 95. And Tavern at Medlock on Medlock Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners earned 97-points.

And at Mac’s Raw Bar and Market on the Marietta Square they received a 100 on their health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. On their menu they serve a cobb salad with shrimp, they also have the low country boil, baked cheesy crab dip, a whole fried fish, and raw oysters. Boy that’s good!

