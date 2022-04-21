PeachtreeTV to show 32 high school football games during 2022 season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia High School Football is returning to the spotlight for the 2022 season with the most comprehensive television lineup in state history, a package that includes 32 games, a spring jamboree and a Hall of Fame show.

The groundbreaking TV package is a partnership between Score Atlanta, Peachtree TV the original Superstation, and sister station CBS46.

“This has been in the works for more than 12 years now as we continue to add more television and new events every year,’’ said Score Atlanta president I.J. Rosenberg. “With Gray TV buying Meredith’s TV division, the relationship between Score and Peachtree TV is only getting stronger. Of course, one thing will not change and that will be the ability to watch the game anywhere on the CBS46 app. And as we featured every week last season, we will have many of the top football players in the state.’’

Added Micheal Smith, Station Manager at Peachtree TV, “We are thrilled to again be partnering with Score Atlanta to bring some of the best and most exciting high school football matchups to Peachtree TV. The past seasons provided solid viewership so it just makes sense to expand coverage by adding the Spring Jamboree and Hall of Fame Show. Ultimately, we not only want to highlight interesting games but also want to tap into the lifestyle of high school sports across the state.”

The groundwork for this pursuit was developed this past season when Peachtree TV and Score Atlanta partnered to broadcast a state-wide, 30-game lineup that included the GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com Corky Kell Classic, Great Atlanta Bash, 10 Friday nights of regular-season games, four rounds of playoff matchups, and the Georgia Elite Classic’s triple-header in December.

Outstanding partnerships, a top-tier digital team, on-air talent, experts and special guests all teamed up to capture the excitement of Georgia High School Football and the wall-to-wall coverage was a massive success. Now, there will be another thrilling lineup to look forward to in 2022 with a bolstered portfolio of events and matchups that will shine the spotlight on Georgia’s gridiron prowess. The high school football package will include 32 games and a spring jamboree and coverage of the brand-new Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Both ScoreATL.com and CBS46.com will provide weeklong high school football coverage on their platforms and all games and events will be available on the CBS46 app. Also, CBS Sports Anchor Fred Kalil will be involved in the coverage, providing support on his shows on CBS46.

The action will kick off on May 19 at 6 p.m. at North Gwinnett High School with a four-team Jamboree that will give fans a chance to see some of the state’s top programs compete in their first dress rehearsal for the 2022 season. The Bulldogs will face Northside-Warner Robins which will be followed by Marietta and Archer. The broadcast will include Rusty Mansell of 247Sports calling parts of the game on the sidelines with the coaches and players and the head coaches will be wearing microphones as well as there being cameras in the huddle.

“From the time I agreed to be involved with Score Atlanta and CBS46, I made it clear it was important I thought we needed to make sure we were able to show tomorrow’s college football stars on Friday night,’’ said Mansell. “I think the key to the early success we have had is being able to find those games with multiple high-level players. It was also important to me that we would be willing to go anywhere in the state of Georgia to showcase the deep talent of the state and what it is continuing to produce.”

The season will begin with a bang with the 31st annual GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com Corky Kell Classic—offering a four-day, 11-game lineup that will take place at four separate locations from Aug. 17-20. Two doubleheaders and a tripleheader, with the exception of one, will be the first-ever meetings between programs. The action will start on Wednesday and will lead up to a four-game marathon of Class 7A matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Johns Creek will host the first double-header on Wednesday with Kell facing Cherokee Bluff in the 5:30 p.m. slot and Parkview taking on Johns Creek at 8:30 p.m. Reclassification has brought significant changes ahead of the 2022 season and Wednesday’s doubleheader will feature teams from four different classifications; Cherokee Bluff (4A), Kell (5A), Johns Creek (6A) and Parkview (7A).

On Thursday at West Forsyth, Class 6A programs North Atlanta and North Forsyth will play at 5:30 p.m. ahead of Class 7A powerhouses Archer and West Forsyth. Friday will feature another stacked trio of matchups and will be played at Rome’s historic Barron Stadium. In the opening 2:30 p.m. slot, Fellowship Christian will face Mt. Pisgah in the first-ever Class A Corky matchup. At 5:30 p.m. Class 5A Cass will take on Kennesaw Mountain—which will be making its Class 7A debut following the program’s first-ever region championship campaign this past season in Class 6A. As for Cass, the Colonels clinched a playoff berth this last season out of Region 7-5A and battled with the likes of Cartersville, Calhoun and Blessed Trinity. Friday’s nightcap will pair host Rome and Creekside in another first-ever meeting between programs at 8:30 p.m.

The Corky Kell Classic returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021 and it was a historic collaboration that gave the event access to all the tools in the venue’s groundbreaking state-of-the-art control room. This spring-boarded the Corky Kell Classic to the next level and a four-pack of Class 7A battles will be broadcasted from the MBS studios—putting Georgia’s exceptional talent on display with the most groundbreaking technology in the game.

McEachern and North Gwinnett will kick things off in the opening game at 10 a.m. before Gwinnett County’s Brookwood and Norcross take the field at 1 p.m. Walton takes on Mill Creek at 4 p.m. before the finale of the 2022 classic at 7 p.m. The Marietta Blue Devils are locked in to play in the final slot against Grayson.

Peachtree TV will be in the heart of Atlanta the following weekend for the Great Atlanta Bash. North Atlanta will take on Drew Friday, Aug. 26 at Eddie S. Henderson Stadium and Saturday will offer a star-powered tripleheader with Carver-Atlanta and Riverdale kicking off at 10 a.m., followed by Mays versus Douglas County at 1 p.m. and South Atlanta versus Chapel Hill at 4 p.m.

After the Bash, the GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com Drive for the GHSA State Title will broadcast a top matchup each Friday night until the playoffs like this past year, with one notable celebration in between. Heavyweights Buford and North Cobb will be the first featured matchup on Sept. 2, followed by Jefferson at Oconee County on Sept. 9. As the football season gets closer, other games will be announced but one set in place will be the new Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Game which will feature Grayson at Brookwood on Friday, Oct. 21. The next night, the inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame. Rosenberg and a Board of Directors consisting of the biggest names in Georgia High School Football have coordinated to launch the new Hall of Fame and the excitement is building up to make this a truly historic occasion and significant event during the heart of the 2022 season. There will be a television component to the Hall of Fame on Peachtree TV announced at a later date.

The GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com Drive for the GHSA State Title will continue through the first four rounds of the state playoffs and then the grand finale to the 2022 season will be the 10th Annual Georgia Elite Classic. Since the 2013 inaugural edition of the Georgia Elite Classic, more than 1,400 college football players have participated in the classic prior to their collegiate careers.

Each broadcast will feature the same team of on-air talent that worked together through last year’s 30-game lineup under the guidance of veteran executive producer Roddy White. Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Matt Stewart will return for the GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com Corky Kell Classic and Georgia Elite Classic while DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247Sports Recruiting Expert Mansell will work in the booth to call the action. Jeff Sentell of Dawgnation and hosts Kaylee Mansell and Ashley Rose will lead the halftime and postgame scoreboard shows—complete with breaking updates from Score Atlanta Chief Editor Craig Sager II and the Friday night crew.

“From May to December, we are going to have you covered if you are a high school football fan,’’ said Rosenberg. “And there will be a strong digital presence between Score Atlanta and Peachtree TV where all week there will be articles, statistics, photos and much more on both of our websites. And I think the cherry on top will be the new Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame which we will be working closely with Peachtree TV on how to promote it during the season and carry that momentum into the induction ceremony. Get ready to watch a lot of high school football in 2022.”

Corky Kell Classic

August 17 at Johns Creek 5:30 p.m. Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff 8:30 p.m. Johns Creek vs. Parkview August 18 at West Forsyth 5:30 p.m. North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth 8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Archer August 19 at Rome 2:30 p.m. Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain 8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Creekside August 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 10 a.m. McEachern vs. North Gwinnett 1 p.m. Brookwood vs. Norcross 4 p.m. Walton vs. Mill Creek 7 p.m. Marietta vs. Grayson

Great Atlanta Bash August 26 at Midtown High School 8 p.m. North Atlanta vs. Drew August 27 at Midtown High School 10 a.m. Carver vs. Riverdale 1 p.m. Mays vs. Douglas County 4 p.m. South Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill

Drive for the GHSA State Title

Regular Season September 2 8 p.m. North Cobb at Buford September 9 8 p.m. Jefferson at Oconee County September 16 (TBA) September 23 (TBA) September 30 (TBA) October 7 (TBA) October 14 (TBA) October 21 (TBA) October 28 (TBA) November 4 (TBA) Postseason November 11 (TBA) November 18 (TBA) November 25 (TBA) December 2 (TBA)

Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Game

October 21 at Brookwood High School 8 p.m. Brookwood vs. Grayson

Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

October 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame

Georgia Elite Classic December 29 at Rome’s Barron Stadium 10 a.m. 8th Grade All-Star Game 12:45 p.m. Senior vs. Junior All-Star Game 3:30 p.m. Sophomore vs. Freshmen All-Star Game

