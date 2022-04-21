Plane crashes into General Mills factory in Covington, police say

COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after a plane crashed into a factory in Covington Thursday evening.

Authorities tell CBS46 that six tractor-trailers went up in flames as a result of the crash.

Very limited details are available at this time.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.