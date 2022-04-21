Plane crashes into General Mills factory in Covington, police say
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after a plane crashed into a factory in Covington Thursday evening.
Authorities tell CBS46 that six tractor-trailers went up in flames as a result of the crash.
Very limited details are available at this time.
