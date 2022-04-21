Advertisement

Police: 2 charged with kidnapping after 17-year-old goes missing after work

Police say 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. and Dayla Diane Ferrer have been arrested and charged with kidnapping in Arkansas.(KAIT)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas have arrested two people in a kidnapping case involving a 17-year-old girl.

KAIT reports officers with the Hot Springs Police Department arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr. and 19-year-old Dayla Diane Ferrer earlier this week.

The two are facing charges that include kidnapping, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery after an Amber Alert was issued for 17-year-old Trynytee Case, who went missing after work on Monday.

Officers said Case was found Tuesday in a local neighborhood and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Bolling and Ferrer were located nearby and taken into custody.

Originally, police said the 17-year-old was approached by an unknown woman who said she had lost her parents and asked Case for help while she was walking to her car with another co-worker.

Case’s co-worker went to get her car nearby, and by the time she returned, police said Case was gone.

Additionally, Arkansas police said a man later got on the phone and demanded $10,000 from Case’s mother for her return or else they were going to kill her.

On Wednesday, authorities said the two suspects were being held without bond at the Garland County Detention Center.

