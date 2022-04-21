Rapper 21 Savage to perform at “Summer of Peace” event for Atlanta teens

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In an effort to combat the typical summertime spike in youth gun violence, several local leaders gathered Thursday to announce Atlanta’s first-ever “Summer of Peace Anti-Gun Violence” initiative.

The event, sponsored by the Fulton County Probate Court, the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, along with several private businesses and organizations, will feature of day of anti-violence programming.

“We’re talking about local celebrities. We’re talking about performances,” said Chief Judge Kenya Johnson of the Fulton County Probate Court. “We want to reach the young people where they are and in their language.”

The May 5th private event will take place on the campus of Clark Atlanta University. Roughly 500 teenagers Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are expected to attend.

“It’s an alternative to the kind of outreach the gangs are having in our community,” said Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage.

Altanta-based rapper 21 Savage is among the confirmed performers, Johnson said.

“Being able to use local influencers who have the ear of the youth to further help with the message, we believe will change the tide in how youth feel, how our young people feel about violence,” she said. “If we can get anyone to put down their gun and resolve their disputes amicably, then we have proven our point and we’ve saved a life.”

