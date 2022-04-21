Advertisement

Semi truck plunges off Fulton Street Bridge crashing onto street below

Avoid I-20 East and West at this time. Seek alternative routes.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A semi truck driver is in the hospital after his vehicle crashed through a guardrail on Fulton Street Bridge, plunging down onto a parking lot below.

It is not clear what led to the crash. Police say the vehicle fell onto Pulliam Street where investigators are now on scene.

Luckily, no other injuries were reported.

At this time, GDOT officials are urging drivers to avoid I-20 East and West. Seek alternative routes. Pulliam Street has been reopened.

