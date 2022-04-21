Standing-room-only tickets available for Game 3 between Hawks and Heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Game 3 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat is happening at 7 p.m. April 22 at the State Farm Arena and despite the game being officially sold out, there are a limited number of standing-room-only tickets on sale now at Hawks.com/Playoffs.

The arena will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early.

Fans attending Game 3 will receive a red limited-edition, Hawks and Chase co-branded T-shirt featuring the primary icon logo with the team’s playoff mantra “Believe Atlanta” in Legacy Yellow across the chest.

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY 👀



All fans that attend Game 3 tomorrow will receive a free #BelieveAtlanta t-shirt!



Buy 🎟️: https://t.co/NoyVxXEAul pic.twitter.com/8vNcQj5y3F — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 21, 2022

To guarantee priority access to all 2022 Playoff Games, fans are encouraged to join as Hawks Member for the 2022-23 Season. For inquiries about Hawks Membership, please call 1-866-715-1500 or visit Hawks.com/membership

The Miami Heat are up 2-0 in the series, which consists of 7 games. Game 4 will also be played in Atlanta on Sunday.

FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Hawks a 12% chance of advancing to the second round and a 4% chance of returning to the Eastern Conference Finals this year. They give the Heat an 88% chance of advancing to the 2nd round and 27% chance of advancing to the finals.

