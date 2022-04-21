Standing-room-only tickets available for Game 3 between Hawks and Heat
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Game 3 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat is happening at 7 p.m. April 22 at the State Farm Arena and despite the game being officially sold out, there are a limited number of standing-room-only tickets on sale now at Hawks.com/Playoffs.
The arena will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early.
Fans attending Game 3 will receive a red limited-edition, Hawks and Chase co-branded T-shirt featuring the primary icon logo with the team’s playoff mantra “Believe Atlanta” in Legacy Yellow across the chest.
To guarantee priority access to all 2022 Playoff Games, fans are encouraged to join as Hawks Member for the 2022-23 Season. For inquiries about Hawks Membership, please call 1-866-715-1500 or visit Hawks.com/membership
The Miami Heat are up 2-0 in the series, which consists of 7 games. Game 4 will also be played in Atlanta on Sunday.
FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Hawks a 12% chance of advancing to the second round and a 4% chance of returning to the Eastern Conference Finals this year. They give the Heat an 88% chance of advancing to the 2nd round and 27% chance of advancing to the finals.
