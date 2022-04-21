Video shows 8-year-old DeKalb County student attacked on school bus, mom says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a DeKalb County 8-year-old says a disturbing video shows her daughter attacked on the school bus ride home, and she wants to know why no one intervened. The family now has plans to move away because of the incident.

“Beat her a**, h*e,” students are heard repeating in the footage.

Onboard the DeKalb County bus Friday afternoon, the Fairington Elementary students appear to incite the brawl beating of Charice Green’s 8-year-old.

“They were chanting together,” described Green. “When I actually [saw] the videos, it just broke my heart because my baby was crying out for help.”

Now five days later, the bruises are healing but the emotional scaring remains.

The mother told CBS46, “this is going to haunt my kids the rest of their life. This is going to carry on into their adulthood.”

She believes her children have been targeted because they’re “outsiders.” Explaining, her kids are newer students and from Ware County, Ga, while the rest of the neighborhood kids grew up together.

On April 15, Green alleges her daughter tried to move away from a set of kids arguing, when one of them pulled her hair then another did the same-- prompting even more students to join in, eventually throwing hits.

“The bus driver never stopped the bus, she never even yelled and said, ‘hey you guys cut that out.’” Green claims, “she never even acknowledged that there was a situation going on.”

Bus drivers tell CBS46 they’re not supposed to intervene, but instead, pull over safely and call for backup.

CBS46 learned a parent came onto the bus and pulled the kids off Green’s daughter.

Through tears, the Decatur mother pleaded for more families to hold their students accountable for bully behavior.

“I just really want them to actually talk to their kids and see exactly what the issue is because it does start at home with us. I don’t teach my kids violence, but they did protect themselves.”

CBS46 reached out to the Dekalb County School District about its intervention policy for bus drivers, a spokesperson said the incident is under investigation. Adding, they cannot provide further comment.

Green’s 8-year-old and 10-year-old daughters went back to Fairington Elementary Wednesday due to Georgia Milestone testing. But she says after this week, they will be moving back home to Ware County.

