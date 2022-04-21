Warm Weather Takes Over through the Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are in for our warmest days of the year as we head into the weekend.

Thursday Forecast:

Mostly cloudy skies in the morning give way to sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Decreasing clouds through the day with a mild afternoon. (cbs46)

High: 76° Average High: 75° Chance of Rain: 10% AM

What You Need to Know:

Dry, warm weather takes over for the weekend. Highs hit 80 degrees Friday and low 80s are expected through Sunday. Monday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Our first string of 80 degree days arrive tomorrow. (cbs46)

Our next cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing a few showers in the morning. Milder highs in the 70s return through the end of the month.

