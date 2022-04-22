2 arrested in connection to fatal Forest Park shooting on April 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Forest Park Police Department has arrested 2 men in connection to a fatal shooting on April 14.

Forest Park resident Samari Kora, 18, is being charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Jose Daniel Morena. 17-year-old Ivan Monge of Forest park is being charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Kora and Morena have been booked into the Clayton County Jail.

Police say there was a fight involving several males before the shooting. It is not known what led to the shooting.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.