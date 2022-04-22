Bond denied for brother of Arthur ‘Archie’ Eversole

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man accused of killing the rapper who created the theme song for Atlanta United was denied bond today.

Alexander Kraus faced a judge in DeKalb County on Friday. He is accused of shooting and killing his brother, rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole, last month.

Police say Eversole was shot in the face while he was sleeping inside his own home.

During the hearing today, the judge called Kraus a danger to the community.

Eversole is known for the hype song titled “We Read” and was chosen to create Atlanta United’s theme song “United We Conquer.”

