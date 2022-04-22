FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry weather continues into early next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and warm weather on Friday. The temperature will climb out of the 50s at sunrise to the mid 70s by early in the afternoon, and it should get to near 80° by late in the day. Look for dry weather and mild conditions Friday night. The temperature will fall from the 70s at sunset to the mid to upper 50s by dawn on Saturday.

Temperature trend (CBS46)

Great weather continues through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with a decent dose of sunshine and highs near 80. It may reach the mid 80s on Monday with dry weather continuing through the day. A cold front approaching from the west may trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night and/or Tuesday. The front should move through by midday Tuesday and the temperature gets back to near normal in the middle of next week. Look for highs in the mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday with dry skies Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.