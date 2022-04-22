FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend; rain returns next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The gorgeous weather continues tonight with milder temperatures throughout the evening. Skies will be clear as lows only drop to near 60. The warmer weather conditions continue all weekend, with highs in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday Forecast:

Mostly sunny and very warm! Highs 5+ degrees above normal for this time of year. No rain.

High: 81

Normal High: 76

Chance of rain: 0%

What you need to know:

The rain chances return Tuesday as a cold front moves through North Georgia. This front will bring light rain during the day, with no severe/strong storms expected. The front will also bring more seasonable temperatures. Starting Tuesday, highs will be in the mid 70s (Instead of the mid 80s). The cooler temperatures continue Wednesday, before another warm up by the end of the week.

