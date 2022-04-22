Advertisement

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on...
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate their future.

The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

