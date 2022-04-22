Advertisement

Ga. prosecutor accidentally shoots himself at courthouse

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an assistant prosecutor accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own handgun at his office inside a Georgia courthouse.

An incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says Assistant District Attorney Matthew Breedon was trying to show his gun to a co-worker when it fired as he drew the weapon from its holster.

WJCL-TV says sheriff’s reports obtained through an open records request show the investigator assigned to the April 4 shooting requested that the case be declared inactive with no charges filed.

The records also say that Breedon’s gun was returned to him.

Breedon and his boss, Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney Daphne Totten, did not immediately return phone and email messages Friday.

