A Gorgeous, Warm Weekend Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mild mornings and warm afternoons with lots of sunshine take over through the weekend.

Friday Forecast:

Blue skies, sunshine and warm temps topping out in the low 80s.

Dominant blue skies and warm temperatures. (cbs46)

High: 82° Average High: 75° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Warm sunshine continues through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Low humidity keeps things feeling comfortable. Monday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs pushing the mid 80s.

High pressure brings warm, sunny days through the weekend. (cbs46)

A weak cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing a few showers through the afternoon, and milder temps back in the mid 70s through the end of the month.

Light showers through the afternoon. (cbs46)

