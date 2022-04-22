Gwinnett County police make several arrests for illegal street racing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Police Department has arrested several young men they believe were involved in the illegal street racing recently in the county.

On April 3, a GCPD’s vehicle was damaged by participants after the officer responded to an illegal takeover of the intersection of Old Norcross and Britt roads.

Gwinnett Police arrested Alan Thomas Rodriguez (20-year-old from Atlanta) and charged him with Driving Laying Drag, Reckless Driving, and False Statements. Donovan Sanitago Ramos-Hernandez (19-year-old from Norcross) was arrested with the assistance of Norcross PD and charged with Interference of Government Property, Promotion or Organization of Exhibition of Illegal Drag Racing, Loitering/Prowling, and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers. Jorge Coronado-Angel (17-year-old from Roswell) was arrested with the assistance of Roswell PD and charged with Promotion or Organization of Exhibition of Illegal Drag Racing.

A street takeover of the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and East Jones Bridge on Easter Sunday led to two arrests shortly after the incident. Brian Antonio-Garfias (17-year-old from Norcross) was charged with Driving Without a Valid License and Altered Suspension, and William Anthony Valencia (19-year-old from Aragon) and charged with Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Racing.

GCPD says they are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

