Major expansion of Covenant House in Atlanta unveiled

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major expansion at Covenant House was unveiled on Friday.

Covenant House helps young people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was at the ceremony for a new 30-unit apartment building, which is called the Gift of Home Apartments.

Dickens says Covenant House has made a life-changing impact on the youth of Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.