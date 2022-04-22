Advertisement

Major expansion of Covenant House in Atlanta unveiled

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major expansion at Covenant House was unveiled on Friday.

Covenant House helps young people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was at the ceremony for a new 30-unit apartment building, which is called the Gift of Home Apartments.

Dickens says Covenant House has made a life-changing impact on the youth of Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo: Dollaone
Police: No threat detected after suspicious package found near State Farm Arena
MARTA unveils 3 new electric buses
MARTA unveils 3 electric buses in Atlanta on Earth Day
Judge denies bond for rapper's brother
Bond denied for brother of Arthur ‘Archie’ Eversole
Major expansion at Covenant House
Major expansion unveiled for Covenant House