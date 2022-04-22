Major expansion of Covenant House in Atlanta unveiled
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major expansion at Covenant House was unveiled on Friday.
Covenant House helps young people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was at the ceremony for a new 30-unit apartment building, which is called the Gift of Home Apartments.
Dickens says Covenant House has made a life-changing impact on the youth of Atlanta.
