MARTA unveils 3 electric buses in Atlanta on Earth Day

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA is doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint by launching its first group of electric buses.

Transit officials celebrated Earth Day on Friday by unveiling the new, clean-energy buses at the Edgewood-Candler Park station.

We’re told that 3 of them will go into service starting May 1. Federal funding was awarded in 2019 to help replace several of MARTA’s diesel buses.

MARTA says they have 3 more buses that will go into service soon. It also just got funding to buy 6 more which will give them 12 total.

