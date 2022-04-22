New policies for new parents in the Army

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Being a parent isn’t an easy job. Couple that with serving in the Army, and it’s fair to say you’ve got your hands full.

That’s why the Army has introduced new policies for new parents, pregnant and postpartum soldiers.

Recruiting soldiers, but retaining families, that’s the goal of a new policy change for new parents in the Army. It was a grassroots effort led by a captain right here on Fort Stewart.

Capt. Dominique Dove serves in the 3rd ID and is also a mother to a soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter.

“While being pregnant, I realized there were some regulations that could use a little bit of change, and I wanted to help my soldiers,” Capt. Dove said.

Capt. Dove, along with other soldiers from across the country, helped write the new policies. Some of the 12 new changes include extending the exemption period for some physical tests, leave for soldiers experiencing pregnancy loss, as well as the option to take professional military education courses while pregnant or postpartum.

“Some soldiers get out of the Army due to having a new family and the complications that come with it, and now they can stay. The Army is about families and people first,” she said.

The changes also extend the one-year deployment deferment period following a birth to both parents, not just the mother.

“It’s important to include both parents in the policies, because a vast majority of our Army has children or will have children,” Capt. Dove said.

Big changes, led by women who serve our country every day.

The policy changes take effect immediately.

For a full list of the changes included in the Army’s new directive, please click here.

