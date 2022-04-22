Police arrest 2 teens, man for alleged involvement in Athens shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two teens and an adult have been arrested in connection to an early April shooting at a Taco Bell on Barnett Shoals Road. Police say they now believe the crime to be gang related.

On April 19, Athens-Clarke County police arrested Cemetrius Robinson, 17, Alysses Williams, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile who remains unnamed at a residence on Highland Park Drive.

Robinson was charged with Tampering with Evidence and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Meanwhile, Williams is facing Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act charges.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18 and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in connection with a separate shooting that happened on March 18. He also faces Reckless Conduct and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18 charges for a shooting that took place in April on Birch Valley Drive.

Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact our Gang Unit through their anonymous online.

