Police: No threat detected after suspicious package found near State Farm Arena
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Officials tell CBS46 News that the package has been removed and no threat was detected. The roadways will reopen momentarily, police say.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several roadways around State Farm Arena in Atlanta are blocked as police investigate a suspicious package in the area.
The package was spotted on Centennial Olympic Park Drive around 6:46 p.m. Friday.
SWAT was called to investigate the package. The start of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat has been temporarily delayed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
