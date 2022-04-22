Advertisement

Police: No threat detected after suspicious package found near State Farm Arena

Photo: Dollaone(Dollaone)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Officials tell CBS46 News that the package has been removed and no threat was detected. The roadways will reopen momentarily, police say.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several roadways around State Farm Arena in Atlanta are blocked as police investigate a suspicious package in the area.

The package was spotted on Centennial Olympic Park Drive around 6:46 p.m. Friday.

SWAT was called to investigate the package. The start of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat has been temporarily delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

