Police: No threat detected after suspicious package found near State Farm Arena

UPDATE: Officials tell CBS46 News that the package has been removed and no threat was detected. The roadways will reopen momentarily, police say.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several roadways around State Farm Arena in Atlanta are blocked as police investigate a suspicious package in the area.

The package was spotted on Centennial Olympic Park Drive around 6:46 p.m. Friday.

Tonight’s game between the Heat and Hawks has been delayed 30 minutes 🏀 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/5I2ETDOSJW — Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) April 22, 2022

SWAT was called to investigate the package. The start of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat has been temporarily delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

