FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Gorgeous and warm weekend ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lyrid meteor shower peaks Friday night, and the viewing conditions are good in north Georgia. Head out late in the evening and let your eyes adjust to the darkness. It’s best to get away from city lights or streetlights. Look to the northeast and 10-20 meteors per hour may be visible in the sky. You may have to be patient to catch one!

Lyrid Meteor Shower (CBS46)

Gorgeous weather continues for the next few days in north Georgia. It will be a beautiful and warm weekend with highs close to 80 and plenty of sunshine - especially on Saturday. The low temperature will range from the 50s outside Atlanta to near 60 in the city.

Backyard forecast (CBS46)

Monday looks warm and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s as it stays dry. The next best chance of rain is on Tuesday as a front passes with scattered showers and thundershowers. Right now, it does not look like widespread rain, and the best chance of picking up more than 0.25 inch of rain is in west Georgia. It will turn cooler in the middle of next week with highs in the 70s - not too far from normal.

