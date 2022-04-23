FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny in Atlanta Saturday; Showers return Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Plan on another great day in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and highs in the 80′s.

This weekend

It’ll be a picture-perfect day in metro Atlanta with temperatures above average in the low 80′s. We’ll see more clouds on Sunday morning, but return to mostly sunny skies by Sunday afternoon.

Braves forecast for Saturday night (CBS46)

Showers Tuesday

A cool front will move through north Georgia on Tuesday, bringing showers back to metro Atlanta Tuesday afternoon and evening. No heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

Forecast map for 2 p.m. Tuesday (CBS46)

Forecast map for 7 p.m. Tuesday (CBS46)

Cooler end to next week

After our cool front Tuesday, temperatures will drop back into the upper 40′s for Wednesday morning, so keep the jackets nearby!

7 Day Forecast for metro Atlanta (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.