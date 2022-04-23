First Alert Forecast | Warm, dry weather rules the forecast through Monday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures peaked in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, under full sunshine; Hartsfield-Jackson peaked at 81°. Under increasing clouds, temperatures cool through the 70s and into the 60s through mid-evening.

While clouds will increase tonight, the forecast remains dry.

Sunday begins with clouds around and temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s; mildest inside the Perimeter. Sunshine increases later in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures, once again, peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s between 3 and 5 p.m. with a dry, mostly sunny mid-afternoon forecast

Sunday evening will be mild, under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures soar into the low to mid-80s in many spots Monday afternoon. It’ll be a touch more humid too. You may feel the difference; just a bit more summer-like. Clouds increase later in the day Monday ahead of Tuesday’s ‘cool front’.

The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday....

While not expected to be all that heavy, nor widespread... an approaching cool front will be accompanied by a chance of showers and spotty thunderstorms. The chance of rain appears to peak midday; drying out heading into the evening.

Drier, clearer and slightly cooler weather returns mid-week.

Have a great evening,

Cutter

