GBI: Carrollton police officer arrested, accused of child molestation

CARROLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Carrollton police officer accused of molesting a child was arrested on Friday.

On April 21, the Carrollton Police Department requested GBI to investigate an allegation involving a Carrolton Elementary School school resource officer.

Officer Jerric Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton was accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl. On April 15, Gilbert allegedly encouraged the child to touch him inappropriately at his home.

Following the investigation, the Carrollton Police Department terminated Gilbert.

Gilbert was taken into custody by the GBI and transported to Carroll County Jail. Gilbert was charged with one count of child molestation and one count of violation of oath.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

