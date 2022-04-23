Advertisement

GBI investigating overnight shooting at Savannah State University

Heavy police presence at Savannah State University
Heavy police presence at Savannah State University(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are injured after a shooting Friday night at Savannah State University.

SSU confirmed the school went on lock down following the incident at T.A. Wright Stadium. The victims were transported to the hospital, but we are awaiting an update on their condition.

SPD also responded to the shooting and said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating because it’s a state university.

We will continue to update you on this story as we learn more.

