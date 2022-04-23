Marietta Police searching for missing 62-year-old man with dementia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing man.

MPD says 62-year-old James Barnett was reported missing Saturday afternoon. He was last seen leaving Target (2201 Cobb Parkway S) Friday at approximately 4 p.m.

Barnett has dementia and does not have a cell phone with him. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeve gray shirt, a teal Charlotte Hornets ball cap, and blue slides with black socks.

James Barnett was last seen leaving Target (2201 Cobb Pkwy S) April 22 at 4 p.m. (Marietta Police Department)

Please contact 911 or the Marietta Police Department at (770) 794-5370 if you have any information regarding Barnett’s location.

