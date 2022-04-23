Training Day held to help make Atlanta nightlife safer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New efforts are underway to curb crime in and around Atlanta’s nightlife.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other leaders held Atlanta’s first Training Day on Saturday to address the city’s operational needs for a safer nightlife.

The training offered resources to bar and club owners and employees to learn how to de-escalate violence, administer first aid, and respond to emergencies.

“We provided training modules for people to come in, get the support that we’re trying to provide for them in order to address some of their needs, particularly de-escalation of situations, de-escalation training, we have a community engagement piece around licensing and permitting, understanding those processes,” said Michael Paul.

The Training Day is part of the mayor’s new Nightlife Division, which he launched earlier this month. The division will address establishments that have a history of high crime in and around them.

This will now be a quarterly event hosted by Mayor Dickens. the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment. To find out more, click here.

