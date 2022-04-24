16-year-old shot in chest overnight on Meador Avenue SE in south Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 16-year-old male was shot overnight in the 1900 block of Meador Avenue SE, according to Atlanta Police.

Police say they responded to the area around 12:30 a.m. after hearing gunfire and found the teenager near a sidewalk. The teen had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is stable.

During a press conference, Atlanta Police said a house party was happening nearby but everyone left before they could interview any potential witnesses.

At this time, there is no information about the shooter. Police are asking anyone with video or information to contact them.

