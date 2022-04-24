Advertisement

Apartment fire in DeKalb County under investigation

Robins Landing Way apartment fire on April 24, 2022.
Robins Landing Way apartment fire on April 24, 2022.(DeKalb County Fire)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire broke out Sunday at an apartment complex in Decatur.

According to DeKalb County Fire, crews responded to an apartment fire at 3507 Robins Landing Way. The fire was contained to one unit, however, three other units sustained smoke and water damage.

Right now, it is unclear how many people will be displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Fulton Police investigate park shooting
Police investigate deadly park shooting in South Fulton
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John...
Heat’s Lowry ruled out against Hawks with hamstring injury
James Barnett
Marietta Police locate missing 62-year-old man with dementia
Moon Boo Kim
Mattie’s Call issued for missing 80-year-old disabled man from Fulton County