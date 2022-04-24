Apartment fire in DeKalb County under investigation

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire broke out Sunday at an apartment complex in Decatur.

According to DeKalb County Fire, crews responded to an apartment fire at 3507 Robins Landing Way. The fire was contained to one unit, however, three other units sustained smoke and water damage.

Right now, it is unclear how many people will be displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

