Advertisement

APD: Multiple people shot near Centennial Olympic Park in northwest Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that multiple people were shot in the area of John Portman Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.

At this time, it is unknown exactly how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries.

CBS46 is headed to the scene and we will update this developing story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple people shot near Centennial Olympic Park in northwest Atlanta
Multiple people shot near Centennial Olympic Park in northwest Atlanta
New development ideas for Gwinnett Place Mall
Gwinnett County seeking public input on Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization
New development ideas for Gwinnett Place Mall
New development ideas for Gwinnett Place Mall
Many of the dogs will require medical and behavior support before being placed up for adoption,...
Atlanta Humane helps rescue 65 dogs from property in Baldwin County