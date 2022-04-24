Atlanta Humane helps rescue 65 dogs from property in Baldwin County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Humane Society, along with ASPCA and Hancock Animal Friends, rescued 65 dogs Saturday from a property in middle Georgia.

The Atlanta Humane Society’s Animal Protection Unit was on-site at a property in Milledgeville where 65 dogs were living with an overwhelmed pet owner.

Autoplay Caption

The agency’s worked together to remove the animals, and the Atlanta Humane Society took 29 of them into their care. The remaining animals will be cared for by the ASPCA.

According to AHS, many of the dogs will require medical and behavior support before being placed up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.