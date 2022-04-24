First Alert Forecast | Warm, dry weather pattern prevails through Monday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High pressure continues to dominate the forecast; warm, dry weather and a mix of sun and clouds linger into the start of the work-week across much of the southeast.

Under lots of sunshine, temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon between 3 and 5 p.m. It’ll remain a handful of degrees cooler across the North Georgia mountains. Humidity is just a bit more elevated in spots compared to yesterday. But, it still feels relatively comfortable outside this afternoon.

Under a few clouds, the temperature cools through the 70s and into the 60s tonight. Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s inside the Perimeter Monday morning. Slightly cooler temperatures, generally mid and upper 50s, will be more common outside of Metro Atlanta.

Under more clouds, temperature soar into the low and mid-80s Monday afternoon. It’ll feel a few degrees warmer with more humidity around. The forecast remains dry through Monday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday...

A ‘cool’ front approaches North Georgia Tuesday morning. A few rain showers are possible early in the day, possibly as early as during the morning commute. The chance scattered rain peaks midday; between the morning commute and evening drive home. Rain doesn’t look particularly heavy nor widespread Tuesday. But, some scattered showers - possibly a weak storm or two - are in the forecast Tuesday.

The front slides through Tuesday afternoon. Cooler, drier and sunnier weather returns Wednesday.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend,

Cutter

