Gwinnett County seeking public input on Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County leaders are asking the community for input on Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization plans.

The property has sat mostly unoccupied for years, but Gwinnett County bought the property and surrounding areas.

Right now, there are two draft concepts of what could be done to the property, based on community feedback.

“One’s a little bit more of a lowkey town center type place,” Allison Stewart-Harris, project manager, said. “And one is a little more intense, more going on and a big focus on diversity and the international culture around Gwinnett Place.

The next steps include working on finalizing a draft concept, which will be around the end of May.

Click here to view the two draft concepts and give your feedback online.

