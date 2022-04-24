Heat’s Lowry ruled out against Hawks with hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of Sunday night’s Game 4 of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks due to a left hamstring strain.

Lowry suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday night’s 111-110 loss to the Hawks and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Spoelstra says “You have to be smart about” the decision with the 36-year-old Lowry.

Lowry’s absence puts Gabe Vincent in the spotlight. Hawks center Clint Capela, who has missed the first three games of the series with a right knee hyperextension, is available to play.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.