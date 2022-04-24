Advertisement

Heat’s Lowry ruled out against Hawks with hamstring injury

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John...
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of Sunday night’s Game 4 of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks due to a left hamstring strain.

Lowry suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday night’s 111-110 loss to the Hawks and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Spoelstra says “You have to be smart about” the decision with the 36-year-old Lowry.

Lowry’s absence puts Gabe Vincent in the spotlight. Hawks center Clint Capela, who has missed the first three games of the series with a right knee hyperextension, is available to play.

