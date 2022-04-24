Investigation underway after body dropped off at Grady Hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A death investigation is underway after a body was dropped off outside of Grady Hospital Sunday morning.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a person shot call at Grady Memorial Hospital and found out the deceased gunshot victim was dropped off by unknown persons by vehicle.

Police say the identification of the victim will be determined at the autopsy.

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and continue to investigate.

