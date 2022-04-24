Advertisement

Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon closes for construction

Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon when it caught fire in February 2021.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a big change to a popular Krispy Kreme in Midtown.

The temporary drive-thru shop at the site of the historic Ponce de Leon location closed permanently Sunday. Now, construction begins on a new permanent shop there.

Krispy Kreme opened the temporary shop in December after the original building burned down. The shop, co-owned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, caught fire twice last year. The first fire was in February and the second was just five months later in July.

Both fires are being investigated as arson.

