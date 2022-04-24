Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon closes for construction

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a big change to a popular Krispy Kreme in Midtown.

The temporary drive-thru shop at the site of the historic Ponce de Leon location closed permanently Sunday. Now, construction begins on a new permanent shop there.

Krispy Kreme opened the temporary shop in December after the original building burned down. The shop, co-owned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, caught fire twice last year. The first fire was in February and the second was just five months later in July.

Both fires are being investigated as arson.

