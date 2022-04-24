Advertisement

Mattie’s Call issued for missing 80-year-old disabled man from Fulton County

Moon Boo Kim
Moon Boo Kim(Johns Creek Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old disabled man.

JCPD says Moon Boo Kim was last seen Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Abbotts Bridge Road wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark blue sweat pants, and grey sneakers.

Kim is described as an Asian male, 5′08″ in height, weighing 150 lbs. with grey hair.

If you have any information on Moon Boo Kim’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Johns Creek Police at 678-713-0171.

