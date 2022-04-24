Mattie’s Call issued for missing 80-year-old disabled man from Fulton County

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old disabled man.

JCPD says Moon Boo Kim was last seen Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Abbotts Bridge Road wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark blue sweat pants, and grey sneakers.

Kim is described as an Asian male, 5′08″ in height, weighing 150 lbs. with grey hair.

If you have any information on Moon Boo Kim’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Johns Creek Police at 678-713-0171.

