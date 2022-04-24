Advertisement

Police investigate deadly park shooting in South Fulton

South Fulton Police investigate park shooting
South Fulton Police investigate park shooting(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of South Fulton Police is investigating a deadly shooting at a park Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Welcome All Park, located on the 4200 block of Will Lee Road.

Police say a male was shot and killed, and there are no known suspects currently.

Investigators have responded, and this story will be updated when new information is released.

