Police investigate deadly park shooting in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of South Fulton Police is investigating a deadly shooting at a park Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Welcome All Park, located on the 4200 block of Will Lee Road.

Police say a male was shot and killed, and there are no known suspects currently.

Investigators have responded, and this story will be updated when new information is released.

