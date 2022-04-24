Search underway for missing woman in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a missing 21-year-old woman from Jonesboro.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to the 8600 Block of Forest Pointe Drive Sunday in reference to a missing person and learned Ladoria Smith left her residence on foot in an unknown direction.

Smith is described as a 21-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5′04″ in height, and weighs 185 lbs. Her clothing is unknown but she has a black birthmark on the right side of her face.

Police say Smith is diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ladoria Smith, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

