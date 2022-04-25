$100 bills under windshield wipers in metro Atlanta. Is it really happening?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says they have received numerous reports of people finding fake $100 bills on their cars, which are often parked in their own driveways.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bills look and feel real, but they are not. Instead, they are advising residents to NOT approach their car and call 911 immediately.

NCSO also said it is unsure of the motive. According to various articles and warnings posted online, fake money could be in use by car thieves. The goal is for the target to notice the money after they get in and put the keys in the ignition. The hope is that the driver will exit the car to remove the fake money and the thief will hop in and take off with the car.

However, Snopes.com says the above possibility is highly unlikely. Snopes says that some form of this “carjacking” alert has been floating around the Internet for many years and they’ve yet to read one report where this scenario was reported.

But, they also said they spoke to law enforcement who admitted it could be happening because stealing cars now is much more difficult due to car alarms, locking devices, and other anti-theft systems.

Another suggestion as to what the fake money is being used for is related to sex trafficking. The money is supposedly laced with a “debilitating substance” and once a person touches it, they are incapacitated and easier to kidnap. This particular scenario has been widely shared on social media.

Another reason that has been given for the fake bills claims that it is a way for counterfeiters to test whether or not their money will be accepted by local businesses and/or financial institutions.

So, if you should see what appears to be money tucked under your wiper and you weren’t expecting someone to leave it for you, either call NCSO as suggested or, if you have already started your car, just drive away and either wait for it to fly away on its own or retrieve it in a safe manner further down the road. The bottom line is that it is highly unlikely that $100 bill fairies are distributing money in Newton County or anywhere else.

CBS46 has reached out to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for specifics on the incidents that have reportedly happened in Newton County. Check back for updates to this story.

