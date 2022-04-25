Advertisement

APD investigating after KKK flyers found posted in northwest Atlanta

KKK flyers found in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
KKK flyers found in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is voicing concerns over some KKK flyers found posted in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

APD says they were reportedly discovered in the Zone 1 area along Paul Avenue NW, Spink Street NW, and Edwards Drive NW.

The department released the following statement regarding the flyers:

