Augusta father and daughter admit to $75,000 tax return scheme

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - An Augusta father and daughter await sentencing after admitting they filed fraudulent tax returns for their clients.

Exra Hatcher Sr, 68, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Sherry Hacther, 42, pled guilty to Aiding and Assisting in the Filing of a False Tax Return.

According to the IRS, they filed twenty-one tax returns for seven people, knowing the returns contained false and fraudulent information relating to Schedule C expenses, income, and earned income credits from 2014 to 2018.

They say the returns caused the IRS to issue excess refunds amounting to nearly $75,000.

Ezra Hatcher guilty plea subjects him to face up to five years in prison, and have to pay restitution of $69,682.

Sherry Hatcher’s guilty plea subjects her to a possible statutory penalty of up to three years in prison, and she agrees to pay restitution of $4,141.

Both are permanently prohibited from preparing or filing federal tax returns for anyone other than themselves.

