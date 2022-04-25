Advertisement

Butler has 36 points as Heat overwhelm Young, Hawks, 110-86

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heatduring the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 115-105. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead. Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami.

Butler overcame a slow start. He made only 1 of 7 shots before hitting his final five shots of the first half to lead the turnaround.

Miami outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the second period, holding the Hawks to a season scoring low for the period.

Atlanta’s Trae Young scored only nine points with five assists and five turnovers as he was shut down by Miami’s defense. De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John...
Heat’s Lowry ruled out against Hawks with hamstring injury
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Standing-room-only tickets available for Game 3 between Hawks and Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, and forward Jimmy Butler (22) motion down the court for a...
Butler scores 45, Heat defeats Hawks 115-105 for 2-0 lead
2022 Hawks Playoffs Watch Party Round 1 Game 2 set for April 19 at State Farm Arena.
Round 1 Game 2 Hawks Playoffs Watch Party Tuesday at State Farm Arena