Chick-fil-A rolls out new sweet drink option to celebrate spring season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Springtime is here, and Chick-fil-A is celebrating with the introduction of their new Cloudberry Sunjoy seasonal drink.

Starting April 25, participating locations nationwide will be serving up this new beverage, a play on the restaurant chain’s classic Sunjoy drink. This new, spring-inspired flavor blends rare cloudberry with cherry blossom, lemonade, and sweet tea together to deliver a sweet and tart flavor.

Chick-fil-A officially added the original Sunjoy, a combination of their lemonade and tea, to the menu last spring; the new Cloudberry Sunjoy’s nationwide rollout comes following a successful test in Augusta last fall.

“We imagine our new Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage will have most people asking, ‘What is a cloudberry?’,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Grown in colder climates of the U.S. and Canada, the cloudberry has a unique flavor that is like a crossover between a raspberry and red currant, making it standout from other berries and pairs perfectly with our classic Sunjoy.”

The new beverage option is also available in a version that uses diet lemonade and unsweetened tea, and may be ordered by the gallon. Customers may contact their local Chick-fil-A locations or use the app to see if Cloudberry Sunjoy is available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.