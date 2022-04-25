Advertisement

City of Roswell to host free family health and wellness expo on May 14

Health and Wellness(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) – The City of Roswell announced Monday that they will host their free health and wellness expo in May.

The Family Health and Wellness Expo will be held at Riverside Park on 575 Riverside Road in Roswell on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event hosted by the city’s Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department will offer multiple free screenings, demonstrations, healthy treats, and samples. Along with the screenings, fitness instructors will also be onsite during the event.

The event will also include activities for children.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please call Nicci Williams at 770-641-3982.

